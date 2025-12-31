Davis and the Manhattan Jaspers take on conference foe Saint Peter’s

Manhattan Jaspers (0-11, 0-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-9, 2-1 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (0-11, 0-2 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (3-9, 2-1 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Saint Peter’s in MAAC action Thursday.

The Peacocks have gone 1-4 in home games. Saint Peter’s has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers are 0-2 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.4 turnovers per game.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 32.1% from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Saint Peter’s gives up.

The Peacocks and Jaspers face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 9.4 rebounds for the Peacocks. Jayshlynn Vega is averaging 6.6 points and 1.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elisa Sole Sanchez is shooting 30.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 4.8 points. Brianna Davis is averaging 12.4 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 49.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 32.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 0-10, averaging 51.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

