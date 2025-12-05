Davis and Northern Arizona host South Dakota State

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-2) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-8) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona…

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-2) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-8)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts South Dakota State after Layla Davis scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 74-66 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Lumberjacks have gone 0-1 in home games. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 68.1 points while shooting 39.4% from the field.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 on the road. South Dakota State ranks sixth in college basketball with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Maggie Hartwig averaging 6.4.

Northern Arizona averages 68.1 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 67.8 South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Northern Arizona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi White is shooting 39.6% and averaging 21.9 points for the Lumberjacks. Audrey Taylor is averaging 7.4 points.

Madison Mathiowetz averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jackrabbits, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 48.4% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn Meyer is averaging 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

