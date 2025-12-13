Davidson wins 80-47 against Mercyhurst

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Scovens’ 15 points helped Davidson defeat Mercyhurst 80-47 on Saturday. Scovens had eight rebounds for…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Josh Scovens’ 15 points helped Davidson defeat Mercyhurst 80-47 on Saturday.

Scovens had eight rebounds for the Wildcats (8-2). Parker Friedrichsen scored 13 points and added seven assists and three steals. Nick Coval went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Bernie Blunt led the Lakers (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 15 points. Mercyhurst also got eight points and four blocks from Qadir Martin. Jake Lemelman also had seven points and four assists.

Davidson led 36-15 at the break. Davidson extended its lead to 64-39 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Friedrichsen scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.