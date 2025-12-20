Davidson takes on NC State, seeks 6th straight home win

NC State Lady Wolfpack (8-4, 2-0 ACC) at Davidson Wildcats (9-4, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (8-4, 2-0 ACC) at Davidson Wildcats (9-4, 1-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts NC State looking to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats are 7-0 in home games. Davidson has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Wolfpack are 1-1 on the road. NC State scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Davidson makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). NC State has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ines Garcia Monje is averaging 5.5 points for the Wildcats. Charlise Dunn is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Zoe Brooks is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Lady Wolfpack. Khamil Pierre is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

