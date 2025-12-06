Davidson hosts Salenbien and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (8-1) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball…

Ball State Cardinals (8-1) at Davidson Wildcats (6-3, 1-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits Davidson after Bree Salenbien scored 26 points in Ball State’s 119-34 win against the Oakland City Mighty Oaks.

The Wildcats have gone 4-0 at home. Davidson averages 69.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 3-0 away from home. Ball State is the MAC leader with 31.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tessa Towers averaging 5.7.

Davidson makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.1 percentage points higher than Ball State has allowed to its opponents (31.3%). Ball State has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Wildcats. Kyra Bruyndoncx is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Salenbien is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cardinals. Grace Kingery is averaging 13.0 points.

