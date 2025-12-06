Davidson hosts Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Davidson Wildcats (7-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Davidson Wildcats (7-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) plays Davidson after Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 96-71 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Davidson averages 77.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) is second in the WCC with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 10.4.

Davidson averages 77.9 points, 14.1 more per game than the 63.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 45.1% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is shooting 50.0% and averaging 11.1 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Adam is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Murauskas is averaging 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 17.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.