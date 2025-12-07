Davidson hosts Murauskas and Saint Mary’s (CA)

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Davidson Wildcats (7-1) Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -9.5;…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-1) at Davidson Wildcats (7-1)

Davidson, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Davidson after Paulius Murauskas scored 24 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 96-71 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. Davidson is eighth in the A-10 scoring 77.9 points while shooting 49.2% from the field.

The Gaels play their first true road game after going 8-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Davidson averages 77.9 points, 14.1 more per game than the 63.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 12.9 more points per game (82.2) than Davidson gives up to opponents (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Adam is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Murauskas is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.