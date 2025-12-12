Davidson hosts Mercyhurst following Blunt’s 23-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-6) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Davidson after…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-6) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst plays Davidson after Bernie Blunt scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 80-51 victory against the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Wildcats are 5-1 on their home court. Davidson scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-6 in road games. Mercyhurst has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Davidson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Adam is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Blunt is averaging 17 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 12.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.