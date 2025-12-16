Davidson hosts High Point after Spencer’s 25-point game

High Point Panthers (10-1) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4, 1-0 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

High Point Panthers (10-1) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4, 1-0 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits Davidson after Macy Spencer scored 25 points in High Point’s 82-60 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Wildcats are 5-0 in home games. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 scoring 70.5 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Panthers are 1-1 on the road. High Point is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Davidson averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.4 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 17.1 more points per game (77.5) than Davidson allows to opponents (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Spencer is averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Panthers: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

