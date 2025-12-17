Davidson hosts Ford and Temple

Temple Owls (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Davidson after…

Temple Owls (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Davidson after Derrian Ford scored 24 points in Temple’s 95-67 win against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Wildcats are 6-1 in home games. Davidson scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 in road games. Temple is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Davidson averages 76.4 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 73.1 Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 48.0% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 44.8% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wildcats. Sam Brown is averaging 9.6 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting 41.8%.

Gavin Griffiths is averaging 10.9 points and 1.8 blocks for the Owls. Ford is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.