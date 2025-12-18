Davidson hosts Ford and Temple

Temple Owls (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under…

Temple Owls (6-5) at Davidson Wildcats (8-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple faces Davidson after Derrian Ford scored 24 points in Temple’s 95-67 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Wildcats have gone 6-1 at home. Davidson scores 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.3 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Temple is eighth in the AAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Gavin Griffiths averaging 3.8.

Davidson averages 76.4 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 73.1 Temple allows. Temple averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Hunter Adam is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Ford is shooting 44.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

