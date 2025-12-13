Davidson hosts Blunt and Mercyhurst

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-6) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2) Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under…

Mercyhurst Lakers (4-6) at Davidson Wildcats (7-2)

Davidson, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Davidson after Bernie Blunt scored 23 points in Mercyhurst’s 80-51 victory over the Bethany (WV) Bison.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Davidson scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Lakers are 1-6 in road games. Mercyhurst ranks ninth in the NEC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mykolas Ivanauskas averaging 2.1.

Davidson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Mercyhurst gives up. Mercyhurst averages 67.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 69.3 Davidson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Scovens is scoring 10.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Sam Brown is averaging 10.1 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9%.

Blunt is averaging 17 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

