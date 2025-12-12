Davidson and No. 16 USC host No. 1 UConn

UConn Huskies (9-0, 2-0 Big East) at USC Trojans (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UConn Huskies (9-0, 2-0 Big East) at USC Trojans (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 USC hosts No. 1 UConn after Jazzy Davidson scored 22 points in USC’s 59-50 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans have gone 6-0 at home. USC has a 7-2 record against opponents above .500.

The Huskies are 2-0 on the road. UConn is second in the Big East with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sarah Strong averaging 7.3.

USC averages 72.2 points, 20.3 more per game than the 51.9 UConn allows. UConn averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 11.1 points. Davidson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.7 points.

Azzi Fudd is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Strong is averaging 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

