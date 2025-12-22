David Green scores 23 to help Tulsa beat Denver 90-85 for ninth straight victory

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green had 23 points and Tulsa upped its win streak to nine with a 90-85…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — David Green had 23 points and Tulsa upped its win streak to nine with a 90-85 victory over Denver on Monday.

Green shot 8 of 9 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (12-1). Tylen Riley added 18 points and six rebounds. Myles Rigsby had 16 points.

Carson Johnson led the way for the Pioneers (7-8) with 20 points. Zane Nelson added 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Jeremiah Burke also had 16 points.

Riley scored 10 points in the first half for Tulsa, who led 42-38 at the break. Green’s 17-point second half helped Tulsa close out the victory.

