D’Augustino leads IU Indianapolis against Northern Kentucky after 27-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-11, 0-4 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Northern Kentucky after Kyler D’Augustino scored 27 points in IU Indianapolis’ 99-86 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 7-2 on their home court. Northern Kentucky scores 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

The Jaguars are 0-4 in conference matchups. IU Indianapolis leads the Horizon League scoring 88.1 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

Northern Kentucky is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 51.1% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Northern Kentucky have averaged.

The Norse and Jaguars square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Gherezgher Jr. is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Norse. Kael Robinson is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

D’Augustino is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Jaguars. Kameron Tinsley is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 83.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

