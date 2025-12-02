D’Augustino leads IU Indianapolis against Detroit Mercy after 25-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-6) Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Detroit…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-6) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-6)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Detroit Mercy after Kyler D’Augustino scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis’ 85-80 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Titans have gone 1-1 in home games. Detroit Mercy gives up 81.8 points and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 1-4 on the road. IU Indianapolis has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 12.3 percentage points lower than the 52.3% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 11.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4%.

D’Augustino is shooting 61.3% and averaging 16.4 points for the Jaguars. Matt Compas is averaging 14.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

