D’Augustino leads IU Indianapolis against Cleveland State after 24-point showing

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis visits Cleveland State after Kyler D’Augustino scored 24 points in IU Indianapolis’ 91-78 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Vikings are 3-3 in home games. Cleveland State is eighth in the Horizon League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Josiah Harris averaging 2.3.

The Jaguars are 0-3 in Horizon League play. IU Indianapolis allows 91.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.5 points per game.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 50.9% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 46.1% shooting opponents of Cleveland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Jaguars face off Monday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Beard averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Chevalier Emery is shooting 51.9% and averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

D’Augustino is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 3-7, averaging 78.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 84.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

