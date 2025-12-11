D’Augustino, IU Indianapolis Jaguars square off against the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix (4-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-7, 0-2 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -1.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon League foes IU Indianapolis and Green Bay square off on Thursday.

The Jaguars are 2-2 in home games. IU Indianapolis ranks second in college basketball with 20.8 assists per game. Finley Woodward leads the Jaguars averaging 5.2.

The Phoenix are 0-2 in conference play. Green Bay gives up 76.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.9 points per game.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Phoenix face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woodward is averaging 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Jaguars. Maguire Mitchell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hall is averaging 14.5 points for the Phoenix. CJ O’Hara is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 85.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.8 points per game.

Phoenix: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.