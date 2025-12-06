Daughtry scores 17 off the bench, Richmond takes down Old Dominion 86-77

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry helped lead Richmond past Old Dominion on Saturday with 17 points off of the…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry helped lead Richmond past Old Dominion on Saturday with 17 points off of the bench in an 86-77 win.

Daughtry had eight rebounds for the Spiders (8-1). Mike Walz scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and added eight rebounds. Aiden Argabright finished with 15 points.

LJ Thomas finished with 19 points and seven rebounds for the Monarchs (3-7). Old Dominion got 17 points, six rebounds and six assists from Ketron Shaw. Robert Davis Jr. also had 17 points.

Will Johnston scored seven points in the first half and Richmond went into the break trailing 36-35. Richmond pulled off the victory after a 10-0 second-half run broke a 58-58 tie and gave them the lead at 68-58 with 6:03 left in the half. Daughtry scored 11 second-half points.

