Dartmouth visits Wyoming following Walker’s 28-point performance

Dartmouth Big Green (3-3) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-2)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Dartmouth after Leland Walker scored 28 points in Wyoming’s 76-72 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Cowboys are 6-0 on their home court. Wyoming ranks fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Big Green are 1-1 in road games. Dartmouth scores 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

Wyoming makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Dartmouth has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Dartmouth averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Cowboys. Uriyah Rojas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Kareem Thomas is averaging 18.8 points for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 14.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

