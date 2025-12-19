Dartmouth visits New Hampshire after DeChent’s 33-point outing

Dartmouth Big Green (8-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-7) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire…

Dartmouth Big Green (8-2) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-7)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Dartmouth after Eva DeChent scored 33 points in New Hampshire’s 69-66 win against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. New Hampshire allows 64.6 points and has been outscored by 3.3 points per game.

The Big Green are 4-1 on the road. Dartmouth ranks third in the Ivy League with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Cate MacDonald averaging 5.4.

New Hampshire averages 61.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 51.8 Dartmouth gives up. Dartmouth averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game New Hampshire allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeChent is scoring 19.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 9.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nina Minicozzi is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 9.6 points. Zeynep Ozel is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.