Dartmouth defeats Boston University 77-64

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Kareem Thomas scored 22 points as Dartmouth beat Boston University 77-64 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 7 for 9 (5 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Big Green (4-5). Jayden Williams scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Mitchell-Day had 15 points and shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Michael McNair led the way for the Terriers (4-8) with 14 points and two steals. Ben Defty added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Chance Gladden had 12 points and four assists.

Dartmouth took the lead for good with 7:47 remaining in the first half. The score was 43-32 at halftime, with Thomas racking up 15 points. Dartmouth extended its lead to 63-44 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Williams scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

