Dante Kearse’s 15 points lead Citadel over Southern Wesleyan 98-73

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dante Kearse had 15 points in Citadel’s 98-73 victory against Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday.

Kearse added six rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-7). Eze Wali added 14 points and five rebounds. Braxton Williams had 13 points and shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Malachi Cooper finished with 16 points for the Warriors. Valdy Zephir added 10 points for Southern Wesleyan.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

