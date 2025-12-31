Daniels, Wisconsin Badgers to visit Ndiaye, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m.…

Wisconsin Badgers (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Wisconsin in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-2 in home games. Rutgers averages 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Badgers are 1-1 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Rutgers is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 39.7% Wisconsin allows to opponents. Wisconsin averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Badgers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Imani Lester is averaging 10.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Nene Ndiaye is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kyrah Daniels averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Destiny Howell is shooting 49.4% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 6-4, averaging 59.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

