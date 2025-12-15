Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Southern

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-3) Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Southern…

Southern Jaguars (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (8-3)

Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist faces Southern after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 34 points in Cal Baptist’s 88-83 victory over the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Lancers have gone 4-0 in home games. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 11.5 assists per game led by Daniels averaging 3.4.

The Jaguars have gone 1-6 away from home. Southern is the SWAC leader with 34.5 rebounds per game led by Malek Abdelgowad averaging 8.0.

Cal Baptist is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, the same percentage Southern allows to opponents. Southern has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Ndong is averaging 5.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Daniels is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Fazl Oshodi averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Michael Jacobs is averaging 21 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

