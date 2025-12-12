Daniels leads Cal Baptist against Eastern Washington

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7) Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5;…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-3) at Eastern Washington Eagles (2-7)

Cheney, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Eastern Washington after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 31 points in Cal Baptist’s 91-85 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Eagles have gone 2-0 at home. Eastern Washington is seventh in the Big Sky scoring 78.4 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Lancers are 2-2 on the road. Cal Baptist is fifth in the WAC scoring 74.3 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Eastern Washington makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Cal Baptist averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Kiree Huie is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 56.9%.

Daniels is averaging 19 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

