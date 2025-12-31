Daniels and the Cal Baptist Lancers take on conference foe UT Arlington

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-4, 0-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-5, 0-1 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cal Baptist Lancers (10-4, 0-1 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-5, 0-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dominique Daniels Jr. and Cal Baptist visit Raysean Seamster and UT Arlington on Thursday.

The Mavericks have gone 4-1 in home games. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Seamster averaging 4.3.

The Lancers are 0-1 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Daniels averaging 3.4.

UT Arlington’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The Mavericks and Lancers meet Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seamster is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Mavericks. Marcell McCreary is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Daniels is averaging 20.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

