Daniels’ 34 lead Cal Baptist past Eastern Washington 88-83

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 34 points led Cal Baptist over Eastern Washington 88-83 on Friday.

Daniels also contributed three steals for the Lancers (8-3). Martel Williams scored 23 points while going 9 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Devon Malcolm finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Eagles (2-8) were led by Isaiah Moses, who posted 23 points and six assists. Kiree Huie added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for Eastern Washington. Alton Hamilton IV finished with 18 points.

