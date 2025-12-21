Dai Dai Ames scores 21 and California defeats Columbia 74-56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points and California defeated Columbia 74-56 on Sunday. John Camden added…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Dai Dai Ames scored 21 points and California defeated Columbia 74-56 on Sunday.

John Camden added 15 points and Chris Bell 12 for the Golden Bears (12-1). Lee Dort had 14 rebounds.

Cal made 19 of 24 free throws with Ames going 6 for 7.

The Golden Bears had a 13-0 in the first half and led 28-16 at the break. Columbia outshot Cal 25.9% to 25% for the half. Ames scored 12 points.

Both teams were well over 50% from the field in the second half. Cal shot 64% and Columbia hit for 57%. Ames scored seven points in the last four minutes to help the Bears maintain a double-digit lead.

For the game, each team hit 42%.

Connor Igoe led Columbia (9-3) with 16 points and Mason Ritter had 10.

Up next

Cal hosts No. 11 Louisville on Dec. 30 to open ACC play.

Columbia visits North Florida on Sunday. ___

