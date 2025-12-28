Dabo leads Hampton against Eastern Kentucky after 27-point performance

Hampton Lady Pirates (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-4) Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on…

Hampton Lady Pirates (6-5) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-4)

Richmond, Kentucky; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Eastern Kentucky after Aisha Dabo scored 27 points in Hampton’s 73-67 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Colonels are 5-2 in home games. Eastern Kentucky is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lady Pirates are 1-2 on the road. Hampton is sixth in the CAA with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Le’Asia Foreman averaging 7.3.

Eastern Kentucky makes 43.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Hampton has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Hampton has shot at a 37.7% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liz Freihofer is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Colonels. Althea Kara Angeles is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kayla Lezama is averaging 11.8 points for the Lady Pirates. Kiarra Mcelrath is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Lady Pirates: 5-5, averaging 60.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

