Cuthrell scores 21 as Elon downs Wofford 73-52

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell’s 21 points helped Elon defeat Wofford 73-52 on Saturday.

Cuthrell added eight rebounds for the Phoenix (5-4). Randall Pettus II scored 12 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Bryson Cokley went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Kahmare Holmes finished with 12 points and six steals for the Terriers (6-4). Nils Machowski also had 12 points for Wofford. Chace Watley scored 11 points.

Elon 50-15 at halftime, with Cuthrell racking up 14 points.

