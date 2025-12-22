Cuthrell scores 21 as Elon beats Greensboro 97-63

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points as Elon beat Greensboro 97-63 on Monday. Cuthrell also added eight…

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Chandler Cuthrell scored 21 points as Elon beat Greensboro 97-63 on Monday.

Cuthrell also added eight rebounds for the Phoenix (8-5). Kacper Klaczek scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 7 from the floor. Demarco Johnson shot 2 of 6 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Pride were led by Jalen Thorns, who posted 21 points and two steals. Nygie Stroman added 15 points and two blocks for Greensboro. Zephaniah Jones also recorded 10 points.

Elon led 52-34 at halftime, with Cuthrell racking up 15 points. Elon pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 25 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

