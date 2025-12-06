Cuthrell leads Elon against Wofford after 25-point performance

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (6-3) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under…

Elon Phoenix (4-4) at Wofford Terriers (6-3)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Wofford after Chandler Cuthrell scored 25 points in Elon’s 97-88 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Terriers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wofford ranks third in the SoCon with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Rex Stirling averaging 2.6.

The Phoenix are 2-2 on the road. Elon is second in the CAA with 16.4 assists per game led by Ja’Juan Carr averaging 4.8.

Wofford scores 76.0 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 82.6 Elon allows. Elon averages 12.2 more points per game (88.4) than Wofford gives up to opponents (76.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kahmare Holmes averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Nils Machowski is shooting 32.3% and averaging 12.6 points.

Cuthrell is shooting 52.6% and averaging 23.1 points for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 16.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.