Cuthrell leads Elon against Furman after 24-point outing

Furman Paladins (4-4) at Elon Phoenix (4-3)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -3; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Furman after Chandler Cuthrell scored 24 points in Elon’s 91-84 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Phoenix have gone 2-1 at home. Elon has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 0-1 on the road. Furman averages 72.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Elon averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 72.8 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 80.6 Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall Pettus II averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc. Cuthrell is shooting 52.0% and averaging 22.9 points.

Alex Wilkins is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 11.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

