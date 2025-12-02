Cuthrell and Elon host Furman

Furman Paladins (4-4) at Elon Phoenix (4-3) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Furman…

Furman Paladins (4-4) at Elon Phoenix (4-3)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on Furman after Chandler Cuthrell scored 24 points in Elon’s 91-84 loss to the Mercer Bears.

The Phoenix have gone 2-1 in home games. Elon has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

The Paladins are 0-1 in road games. Furman is third in the SoCon with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 7.3.

Elon averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Elon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 15.3 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.4%.

Alex Wilkins is averaging 18.4 points and 4.3 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 11.3 points.

