Curry leads Army against George Washington after 26-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) at Army Black Knights (3-6) West Point, New York; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army…

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) at Army Black Knights (3-6)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts George Washington after Ryan Curry scored 26 points in Army’s 81-78 overtime win over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Black Knights are 2-2 in home games. Army gives up 79.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.1 points per game.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 with 35.4 rebounds per game led by Rafael Castro averaging 7.9.

Army averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Castro is averaging 15.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.