Curry leads Army against George Washington after 26-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (6-2) at Army Black Knights (3-6)

West Point, New York; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -21.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces George Washington after Ryan Curry scored 26 points in Army’s 81-78 overtime win against the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Black Knights are 2-2 on their home court. Army is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 69.7 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Revolutionaries play their first true road game after going 6-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. George Washington has a 6-2 record against teams above .500.

Army averages 69.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 75.1 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 34.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Black Knights. Jackson Furman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Rafael Castro is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Tre Dinkins is averaging 11.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

