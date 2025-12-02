Currie-Jelks leads Murray State against Morehead State after 23-point outing

Murray State Racers (6-2) at Morehead State Eagles (3-4) Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits…

Murray State Racers (6-2) at Morehead State Eagles (3-4)

Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Morehead State after Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored 23 points in Murray State’s 82-77 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 2-1 at home. Morehead State ranks third in the OVC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Laura Toffali averaging 5.0.

The Racers are 1-2 in road games. Murray State is seventh in the MVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Haven Ford averaging 3.9.

Morehead State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Murray State gives up. Murray State has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toffali is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Violet McNece is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Currie-Jelks is averaging 20.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Racers. Halli Poock is averaging 16.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.