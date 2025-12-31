CSU Northridge visits UC Davis after Hughes’ 26-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-5, 0-1 Big West) Davis, California; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-6, 1-1 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (7-5, 0-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits UC Davis after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 26 points in CSU Northridge’s 88-80 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Aggies have gone 5-1 at home. UC Davis is sixth in the Big West scoring 79.8 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Matadors are 1-1 in Big West play. CSU Northridge has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

UC Davis’ average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.2% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Matadors match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niko Rocak is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Aggies. Nils Cooper is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Hughes is averaging 18.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

