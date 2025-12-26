CSU Northridge visits Stanford following Okorie’s 32-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-5, 1-1 Big West) at Stanford Cardinal (10-2) Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

CSU Northridge Matadors (8-5, 1-1 Big West) at Stanford Cardinal (10-2)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -16.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford plays CSU Northridge after Ebuka Okorie scored 32 points in Stanford’s 77-68 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Cardinal have gone 6-2 in home games. Stanford averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Matadors are 2-3 in road games. CSU Northridge leads the Big West with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mahmoud Fofana averaging 3.1.

Stanford averages 81.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 77.6 CSU Northridge gives up. CSU Northridge averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Stanford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Okorie is averaging 22.1 points and 1.8 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Larry Hughes Jr. is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, while averaging 18.4 points and 1.8 steals. Josiah Davis is averaging 13.2 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Matadors: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

