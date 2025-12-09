CSU Northridge puts home win streak on the line against Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-5, 1-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-5, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Fresno State aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Matadors are 3-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is the Big West leader with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mahmoud Fofana averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Fresno State ranks fourth in the MWC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Wilson Jacques averaging 5.1.

CSU Northridge averages 75.9 points, 6.2 more per game than the 69.7 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Matadors. Josiah Davis is averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.4%.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.8 points for the Bulldogs. Zaon Collins is averaging 13.8 points.

