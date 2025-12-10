CSU Northridge puts home win streak on the line against Fresno State

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-5, 1-1 Big West) Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-4) at CSU Northridge Matadors (4-5, 1-1 Big West)

Northridge, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -2.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Matadors face Fresno State.

The Matadors have gone 3-0 in home games. CSU Northridge is 2-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs play their first true road game after going 6-4 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC scoring 75.4 points per game and is shooting 46.4%.

CSU Northridge’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game CSU Northridge allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Hughes Jr. is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Matadors. Davius Loury is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers.

Jake Heidbreder averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Zaon Collins is averaging 13.8 points, 5.4 assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.