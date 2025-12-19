CSU Northridge Matadors travel to take on the Pepperdine Waves

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (8-3) Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-5, 1-1 Big West) at Pepperdine Waves (8-3)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine plays CSU Northridge in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams.

The Waves are 5-1 in home games. Pepperdine is second in the WCC scoring 71.7 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Matadors are 1-3 on the road. CSU Northridge ranks sixth in the Big West giving up 63.1 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Pepperdine makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (36.2%). CSU Northridge averages 67.9 points per game, 1.0 more than the 66.9 Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elli Guiney is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Waves. Meghan Fiso is averaging 10.6 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Rita Nazario is averaging 13.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Matadors. Morgan Edwards is averaging 7.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.