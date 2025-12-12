CSU Fullerton visits Denver following Wysocki’s 32-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-7, 0-2 Big West) at Denver Pioneers (5-6) Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts…

CSU Fullerton Titans (4-7, 0-2 Big West) at Denver Pioneers (5-6)

Denver; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts CSU Fullerton after Shaun Wysocki scored 32 points in Denver’s 97-61 victory against the Alaska-Anchorage Seawolves.

The Pioneers have gone 3-1 in home games. Denver is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 0-4 on the road. CSU Fullerton is eighth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Landon Seaman averaging 1.5.

Denver’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Denver allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Burke is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

Joshua Ward is scoring 14.7 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Titans. Seaman is averaging 15.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 59.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 80.3 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 83.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

