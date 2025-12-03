CSU Fullerton visits Cal Poly following Jones’ 20-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4) San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU…

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5) at Cal Poly Mustangs (2-4)

San Luis Obispo, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Cal Poly after Cristina Jones scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 73-62 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Mustangs have gone 2-1 at home. Cal Poly is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Titans have gone 1-2 away from home. CSU Fullerton averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Cal Poly’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game CSU Fullerton allows. CSU Fullerton has shot at a 36.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 37.2% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

The Mustangs and Titans meet Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa McManus is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 23.3 points and seven rebounds. Charish Thompson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.3 points.

Jones is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Titans. Nicole Steiner is averaging 12.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

