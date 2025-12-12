CSU Fullerton hosts Portland State following Brown’s 27-point outing

Portland State Vikings (3-6) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5, 2-0 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland State Vikings (3-6) at CSU Fullerton Titans (4-5, 2-0 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits CSU Fullerton after Kyleigh Brown scored 27 points in Portland State’s 85-79 win over the UMKC Roos.

The Titans have gone 2-3 at home. CSU Fullerton is ninth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Vikings have gone 1-4 away from home. Portland State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Hannah Chicken averaging 6.2.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game CSU Fullerton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madelynn Muniz is shooting 22.0% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 5.3 points and 1.5 steals. Cristina Jones is shooting 46.0% and averaging 14.3 points.

Brown is averaging 20 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Chicken is averaging 9.6 points and 6.2 rebounds.

