CSU Fullerton hosts Flavell and Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-4, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5, 1-0 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-4, 0-1 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5, 1-0 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii plays CSU Fullerton after Bailey Flavell scored 22 points in Hawaii’s 68-63 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Titans have gone 1-3 at home. CSU Fullerton is sixth in the Big West with 12.6 assists per game led by Kya Pearson averaging 2.4.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 0-1 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks fourth in the Big West with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Neverson averaging 2.1.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.6 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristina Jones is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.1 points for the Titans. Madelynn Muniz is averaging 5.6 points.

Flavell is averaging 14.3 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Neverson is averaging 7.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.