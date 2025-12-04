CSU Fullerton hosts Cal Poly following Bandelj’s 21-point game

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5;…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-5) at CSU Fullerton Titans (3-5)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -1.5; over/under is 176.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits CSU Fullerton after Peter Bandelj scored 21 points in Cal Poly’s 87-81 victory over the Redlands Bulldogs.

The Titans are 2-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton leads the Big West with 18.0 fast break points.

The Mustangs are 2-4 on the road. Cal Poly is fifth in the Big West with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ali Assran averaging 2.4.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly averages 81.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 87.6 CSU Fullerton allows to opponents.

The Titans and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Ward is shooting 25.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 16 points and 5.4 rebounds. Bryce Cofield is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.0 points.

Hamad Mousa is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Cayden Ward is averaging 14.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

