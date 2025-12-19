CSU Fullerton faces San Diego on 3-game win streak

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-5, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (6-6) San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

CSU Fullerton Titans (5-5, 2-0 Big West) at San Diego Toreros (6-6)

San Diego; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Titans take on San Diego.

The Toreros have gone 4-2 in home games. San Diego is third in the WCC in team defense, allowing 58.9 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Titans are 2-2 on the road. CSU Fullerton has a 2-3 record against opponents over .500.

San Diego averages 57.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 68.0 CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 12.5 more points per game (71.4) than San Diego allows to opponents (58.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hallie Rhodes is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Toreros. Olivia Owens is averaging 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Madelynn Muniz is shooting 20.9% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 4.9 points. Cristina Jones is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

