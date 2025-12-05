CSU Bakersfield visits UCSB following Mahaney’s 26-point performance

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-2, 1-0 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (4-5, 0-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (7-2, 1-0 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays CSU Bakersfield after Aidan Mahaney scored 26 points in UCSB’s 84-77 overtime win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos have gone 4-1 in home games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West scoring 80.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 0-1 in conference matchups. CSU Bakersfield ranks ninth in the Big West with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Ron Jessamy averaging 4.1.

UCSB averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UCSB gives up.

The Gauchos and Roadrunners meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mahaney is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Gauchos. Colin Smith is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Dailin Smith averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 18.8% from beyond the arc. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

